Harmon C. Bowman

January 22, 1933-November 3, 2020

ORION-Harmon C. Bowman, 87, of Orion, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Heritage Woods Assisted Ling in Moline.

Cremation will take place and private services will be held at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Inurnment will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal, where military honors will be conducted. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family.

Harmon was born on January 22, 1933, the son of Carl and Agnes (Johnson) Bowman. He married Joanne Seitz on October 14, 1956, in Moline. He worked hard as a farmer and custodian for the Moline School District, retiring after 20 plus years. Harmon was an Army Veteran and a member of the Ophiem American Legion Post #1077. He was also a member of Hope United Church in Moline.

Harmon spent his time wood carving and drawing. He was a tireless reader and loved going on long walks. He enjoyed photography and was an award-winning pie maker.

Survivors include his wife; children, Deborah A. (Bruce) Simmons, Morton, Dorinda Newton, Bettendorf, and Jeff (Lynn Waldrow) Bowman, Rockledge, FL; 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sister, Carole & Lisle Hubbard, Rock Island, and sister-in law Sally Bowman, Savanna, GA.

He was preceded in death by his son, Joel Bowman, parents, and brother, Dennis Bowman.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.