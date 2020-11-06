Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Harmon C. Bowman

Harmon C. Bowman

January 22, 1933-November 3, 2020

ORION-Harmon C. Bowman, 87, of Orion, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Heritage Woods Assisted Ling in Moline.

Cremation will take place and private services will be held at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Inurnment will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal, where military honors will be conducted. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family.

Harmon was born on January 22, 1933, the son of Carl and Agnes (Johnson) Bowman. He married Joanne Seitz on October 14, 1956, in Moline. He worked hard as a farmer and custodian for the Moline School District, retiring after 20 plus years. Harmon was an Army Veteran and a member of the Ophiem American Legion Post #1077. He was also a member of Hope United Church in Moline.

Harmon spent his time wood carving and drawing. He was a tireless reader and loved going on long walks. He enjoyed photography and was an award-winning pie maker.

Survivors include his wife; children, Deborah A. (Bruce) Simmons, Morton, Dorinda Newton, Bettendorf, and Jeff (Lynn Waldrow) Bowman, Rockledge, FL; 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sister, Carole & Lisle Hubbard, Rock Island, and sister-in law Sally Bowman, Savanna, GA.

He was preceded in death by his son, Joel Bowman, parents, and brother, Dennis Bowman.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.