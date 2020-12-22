Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Harold E. Davis
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave
Milan, IL

Harold E. Davis

April 5, 1943-December 21, 2020

Harold E. Davis, 77, of Coyne Center, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at Mercer Manor Rehabilitation, Aledo. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date and cremation rites will be accorded.

Harold was born on April 5, 1943 in Champaign, IL, the son of Mayford and Thelma (Good) Davis. He married Sandra Humberstone on February 12, 1966 in Illinois. Harold worked as a Superintendent for Russell Construction and was a member of the Carpenters Local Union #166. He enjoyed bowling and spending time with his grandson and granddaughter. Harold was an avid St. Louis Cardinals, Fighting Illini, and Chicago Bears fan.

Harold is survived by his wife, Sandra Davis, Coyne Center; sons, Bryan Davis, Milan and Bret Davis, Rock Island; grandchildren, Maison Davis, Eagan, MN and Brylie Davis, Andalusia; brothers, Bruce Davis, Coyne Center and Mayford Davis Jr., Weatherford, TX; sister, Beverly (Larry) Henry, Stuarts Draft, VA; sister-in-laws, Bobbie (Tim) Cumberworth, East Moline, Nadine (Bud) Ford, Moline, and Judy Neuleib, Rock Island; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Naomi Dalrymple; and infant brother, Jerry Davis.

Online condolences may be left to Harold's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bill and I are so sorry for your loss our hearts and prayers are with you and your family
esther eggers
December 22, 2020
Sandy, Our deepest condolences to you and your family, Harold was a wonderful man.
Mindy Bateman
December 22, 2020
