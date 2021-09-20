Harold "Spike" Heck

December 24, 1940-September 17, 2021

ALEDO-Harold "Spike" Heck, 80, of Aledo, Illinois passed away, Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Mercer County Fairgrounds in Aledo, Illinois. Cremation rites will be accorded. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. The memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Mercer County Fairgrounds. The family requests casual attire and to bring your lawn chair. Private burial will be in the Aledo Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Mercer County Agricultural Society. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

Spike was born December 24, 1940 in Aledo, Illinois to Donnie and Hazel "Maxine" Greer Heck. He graduated from Aledo High School in 1958. Spike married Frances Rex and later married Nancy Buttgen.

He was employed at Abingdon Milling Co. and Monaco Fertilizer. Spike was a seed representative in Walnut Grove, Iowa and later employed at Lloyd Lafever Ford Tractor Sales. He continued farming in the Seaton area for six years until buying a farm from George Lenz north of Joy, Illinois. Spike returned to Lafever and Duncan which later became Heck and Anderson, retiring in 1999.

Spike was a former member of Aledo Jaycees, an active 4H member and was a first member of the 4H livestock State of Illinois judging team. He was the caretaker of the Mercer County Fairgrounds for over 20 years. Spike enjoyed pulling antique tractors and had a great love for family, friends and the fairgrounds.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy of Aledo, Illinois; two daughters, Jody Heck of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Jane Kenney of Davenport, Iowa; one son: David Heck of Streamwood, Illinois; one stepson, Tom (Dee) Buttgen of Cambridge, Illinois; three grandchildren, Daniel, Jena and Davis; five step-grandchildren, ten step-great grandchildren; two sisters; Ethel Carlson of Galesburg, Illinois; Janet (Ed) Rader of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Fay Gustafson, Donna Beede, one brother, Kenny Heck and two nephews, Marc and Marty Gustafson.