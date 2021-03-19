Out of the blue I called and spoke with Harold on the phone in the last week. We had a great conversation. We talked about old times including the time I lost my balance while building a duck blind in Grandma Gerties pond; my boots filled with water and I almost drowned. Harold grabbed me. Of course, the pond froze over on opening day. So no ducks. Then the time Harold and I poured the parking lot in back our house on 15th. The cement was too stiff so it was hard to work but we got it done. No cracks to this day. And a very hot, hot day. Harold was a very good friend. I will remember him always. I am so glad we talked. He said he had something wrong him but did not say he was in Clarissa Cook. God bless you Harold. You can rest easy now my friend. Harold´s family can be proud of the their father. He was smart, hard working and loved us all and we all loved him. We all can enjoy our memories of him and his giggle.

John Corelis March 20, 2021