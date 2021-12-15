Menu
Harold E. Runge
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave
Milan, IL

Harold E. Runge

November 29, 1934-December 14, 2021

Harold E. Runge, 87, of Milan, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at his home. Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Beulah Rural Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.

Harold was born November 29, 1934, in rural Milan, a son of Albert F. Sr. and Vera L. (Bestian) Runge. He married Mary Ann Dohler on August 28, 1954, in Milan. Harold worked all his life as a farmer and also as a plumber for 60 years out of the Local 25 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. He was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation and Whitetails Unlimited. Harold was an avid hunter and conservationist. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Those left to cherish Harold's memory include his wife, Mary Ann; sons, Mark (Kathy Polito) Runge, Moline, Mike Runge, Preemption, Rich (Heidi) Runge, Andalusia, and Bob Runge, Milan; daughters, Sue Runge and Teresa (Jason) Doak, both of Sherrard; grandchildren, Jim Runge, Greg Runge, Amber (Mike) Stroehle, Matt (Emily) Runge, Erika (Matt) Berry, Kate (Dan) Breidenstein, Morgan Runge, Chase Bizarri, Carmen Bizarri, Cole Bizarri, Ashley Doak, Jacob Doak, and Kaleb Doak; 10 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Albert and Raymond Runge; and sister, Darlene McCarthy.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jahn Family
December 15, 2021
I'm really sorry to hear of Harold's passing. He was a great man and it was pleasure to know him.
Julie Viager
December 15, 2021
Mark Voorhies
December 15, 2021
Mark, We are so sorry to hear about your Dad's passing. Our prayers are with you and your family during this sad time.
Dan and Vicki Raney
December 15, 2021
A true friend for over sixty years, I will miss him and his friendship. May his memory be a blessing to us all.
Alan Olson
December 14, 2021
