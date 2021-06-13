Reverend Harold Julius Teuscher

April 23, 1936-May 17, 2021

CHANDLER-The Reverend Harold Julius Teuscher, age 85, of Chandler AZ, passed away peacefully May 17, 2021, in his home after a six year battle with Leukemia. Hal, as he was known by family and friends, was born in Rock Island Illinois, April 23, 1936 to Tecumseh Julius Teuscher and Martha Louise Teuscher, nee Schenk.

Reverend Teuscher was ordained in 1962 and served God as Pastor in the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod for the remainder of his life. He also worked at the Upjohn Company in Kalamazoo Michigan as their Human Resources Representative for 15 years. He held an A.A. degree from St. John's College in Winfield, KS, a Master of Divinity and an MST in Theology from Concordia Seminary, as well as a Master of Arts in Communication/Counseling from Western Michigan University, where he also served as a Professor. He was an avid Michigan Wolverines fan and loved watching and playing sports of all kinds.

He is survived by his wife, Julia, and his children: Kimberly Kaiser, Kristine (Alex) Boshell, Richard (Tina) Hart, Matthew (Ann) Hart & Deann Hart as well as 8 grandchildren: Joshua & Allison Boshell, Ronald & Nicole Hart, Margaret & Elizabeth Hart, Timothy Dwyer, Crystal Paradise & one great-grandson, Julian Hart; plus 2 brothers, Daniel (Judy) & David Teuscher, and 3 sisters, Willie Swain, Marian Hoffman & Carol (Keith) Parchert and a multitude of nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Walter Teuscher.

A Celebration of Life was held for Pastor Teuscher on Friday May 21, 2021, at Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Chandler AZ. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Risen Savior Lutheran Church, or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.