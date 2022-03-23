Harry Joseph Brall

April 25, 1930-March 15, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Harry Joseph Brall, 91, of Rock Island, IL, passed away Tuesday March 15, 2022 at ProMedica Nursing and Rehab, Moline.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 25 at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Visitation will be 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, IL. Memorials may be made to the Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy.

Harry was born April 25, 1930 in Geneseo, Illinois, a son of Raymond and Elizabeth VanVorren Brall. He married Betty Lou Petersen on July 21, 1951 in Moline. She preceded him in death on January 10, 2008.

Harry worked at Container Corp of American and MacMillan Bloedel, Rock Island, for many years. He was a member of United Paperworkers International.

He was a member of Heritage Church, Rock Island, and in earlier years with First United Methodist Church, Rock Island. Harry was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He enjoyed spending time with friends, wildlife and birds, and tending to his home and flower garden.

Surviving are his sister, Catherine Thompson, Geneseo, IL; five nephews and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; sisters Marguerita Lawson, Edna Eaton Kuehl, and Alice Springer; and a brother, Charles Brall.

