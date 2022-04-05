Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harry A. Fink Jr.
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Harry A. Fink Jr.

January 2, 1933-April 1, 2022

MOLINE-Harry A. Fink Jr. died peacefully at age 89 on April 1st, 2022, at Overlook Village, Moline, IL. He will be buried beside his wife in Graceland Cemetery in Creston, IA, at a private graveside service.

Harry was born in Lafayette, IN, on January 2, 1933, to Harry A. & Edith I. (Boberg) Fink. He attended Wea Grade and High School near Lafayette, IN, and graduated in 1951. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering from Purdue University in 1955. Harry married Judith S. Ide on January 29, 1956. He served in the US Army from 1955-57. He retired from John Deere in 1985 after 30 years of service. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Coal Valley.

Harry kept records for the Food Pantry at his church for many years. He could often be found using his computer. He also enjoyed playing cards and various other games and watching movies with his friends at Overlook Village.

He is survived by two daughters, Shari L. Monson of Coal Valley, IL; Suellen K. Richardson and son-in-law Jeff Richardson of Indianapolis, IN; a granddaughter, Megan S. Monson and great-granddaughter, Olivia R. Monson.

Memorials may be given to the Coal Valley Food Pantry c/o First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 126, Coal Valley, IL 61240. Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.