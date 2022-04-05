Harry A. Fink Jr.

January 2, 1933-April 1, 2022

MOLINE-Harry A. Fink Jr. died peacefully at age 89 on April 1st, 2022, at Overlook Village, Moline, IL. He will be buried beside his wife in Graceland Cemetery in Creston, IA, at a private graveside service.

Harry was born in Lafayette, IN, on January 2, 1933, to Harry A. & Edith I. (Boberg) Fink. He attended Wea Grade and High School near Lafayette, IN, and graduated in 1951. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering from Purdue University in 1955. Harry married Judith S. Ide on January 29, 1956. He served in the US Army from 1955-57. He retired from John Deere in 1985 after 30 years of service. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Coal Valley.

Harry kept records for the Food Pantry at his church for many years. He could often be found using his computer. He also enjoyed playing cards and various other games and watching movies with his friends at Overlook Village.

He is survived by two daughters, Shari L. Monson of Coal Valley, IL; Suellen K. Richardson and son-in-law Jeff Richardson of Indianapolis, IN; a granddaughter, Megan S. Monson and great-granddaughter, Olivia R. Monson.

Memorials may be given to the Coal Valley Food Pantry c/o First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 126, Coal Valley, IL 61240. Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.