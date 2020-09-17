Menu
Hattie Pearl Crisp

September 10, 2020

LITTLE ROCK , AR-Hattie Pearl Crisp, 65 of Little Rock, AR., transitioned on September 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents: Milton Robinson and Rosetta Applegate; brother: Richard Whitten; She leaves memories with her children: Jennifer (Tim) Wright, Joshua (Beth) Crisp and Christiana (Eugene) Sherrod; siblings: Erma Smith, Coy Whitten, Frankie Sambo, Margie Quinn, Albertine Holloway, Tommie Whitten, Rose Whitten and Tracy Robinson; 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Walk Through Visitation Saturday, September 19, 2020, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Service Saturday, September 19, 2020, 12:00 p.m. both at Rocky Mountain Missionary Baptist Church, 8901 Arch St, Little Rock, AR 72206. Burial will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Chippiannock Cemetery in Rock Island, IL Services entrusted to Robinson Mortuary-South, 6400 Mabelvale Pike, Little Rock, Ark., (501) 565-0110. "Service You Can Trust." Visit www.robinsonmortuary.com to sign online guestbook.


