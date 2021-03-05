Hazel J. Thomsen Dye

August 21, 1922-March 4, 2021

MOLINE-Hazel J. Thomsen Dye, 98, of Moline, formerly of Sioux City, IA, passed away, Thursday, March 04, 2021, at her residence.

Cremation rites will be accorded. No services will be held at this time. Inurnment will be at Graceland Memorial Park in Sioux City, IA. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline is assisting the family.

Hazel was born on August 21, 1922, in Lyons, Nebraska the daughter of Louis and Zella (Newill) Thibault. She graduated from Pender High School in 1939. Hazel was united in marriage to Marvin "Mox" N. Thomsen in 1940. They had two sons, Larry, and Gregory. She joined the First Presbyterian Church in 1947. Hazel worked for Mrs. Rose Kruger at the Green Gables and Silver Steer Restaurants for 30 years where she was able to serve two different American Presidents. Marvin died in 1976. Hazel married Clarence Dye in 1979. He passed away in 2005.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons Larry (Lu) Thomsen of Moline, IL, Gregory (Marcia) Thomsen of Ferndale, WA; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, and her siblings.

