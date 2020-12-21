Hazel L. Lundeen

August 18, 1936-December 20, 2020

Hazel L. Lundeen, 84, formerly of East Moline, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020, after many years of gradual decline due to Alzheimer's Disease. She passed away at Reflection Living Care Home in Wichita, Kansas.

Hazel was born on August 18, 1936 in Orange County, California to Arthur and Lydia (Sieveke) Schmidt, the middle of three daughters. Hazel enjoyed growing up in Toulon, Illinois from the time she was 3. She got her B.S. degree, in education, from Illinois State University and spent most of her career teaching Middle School, in Moline Public Schools. Hazel became the Assistant Principal at a Coolidge Middle School in Moline. She has Master's Degrees through University of Illinois, and Western Illinois University. Hazel married Jack Lundeen on September 2, 1960. She and Jack were married for 58 years until Jack's death in 2018. She was involved in her professional teachers' organization, Delta Kappa Gamma, Illinois Retired Teachers Association, Mississippi River Valley Embroiderers Guild, and her Church Circle.

Survivors include children Lydia (Michael) Pierce, Wichita, KS, and Greg Lundeen, Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Collin (Sara) Pierce, Ian Pierce, Sean (Shamra) Lundeen, Jennifer (Shaun) Gorrin, and Nick Lundeen; Sister, Leuetta (Larry) Blakeney. In addition to her husband, Jack, she is preceded in death, by her parents, and sister, Everell. A private family burial will be held at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

A Celebration of Hazel's Life, will be planned in the coming months when we can come together again safely. Details to follow.

As Hazel's Alzheimer's progressed her memories went back to "the classroom", to Illinois, her husband, home, school, and lesson plans to create / teach. To honor Hazel during this pandemic, we ask that you stay safe and in lieu of flowers, consider making a Memorial contribution to Christ United Methodist Church (3801 7th St, East Moline, IL 61244), or to Moline Public Schools Foundation (PO Box 1366, Moline IL 61266).