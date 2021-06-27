Helen J. Corelis

February 8, 1925-June 25, 2021

MOLINE-Helen J. Corelis, 96, of Moline, passed away, Friday, June 25, 2021, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Graveside services will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 pm to 6 pm Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Memorials may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island, IL.

Helen was born on February 8, 1925, in Moline, the daughter of George and Chrysoula (Coyne) Corelis. She was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island. Helen was a cashier at Walgreens for over 30 years.

Survivors include nephews, John G. Corelis, New Mexico, David Corelis, New Mexico, and Christopher Corelis, New Mexico; sister-in-law, Rosemary Corelis, New Mexico; cousin, Kathy (Marty) Calhoun, Milan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, John Corelis; sisters, Catherine Corelis, Beulah Stamoulos, Lucy Corelis, and Mary Derammelaere.

