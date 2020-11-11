Helen E. "Bunny" Hageboeck

March 25, 1927-October 31, 2020

Helen "Bunny" Hageboeck, of Moline, Illinois, passed away at the age of 93, on October 31, 2020, at her residence in Moline, Illinois.

Services are pending at this time.

Memorials may be made to the Jane Goodall Institute

Helen was born in Detroit, MI on March 25, 1927, to Hyde and Mary (Oglvie) Parker. Bunny's first marriage was to Robert Anderson, her high school sweetheart. They were married for 10 years and resided in Buffalo, New York. Her second marriage was to John T. Hageboeck in April of 1961. They resided in Moline, Illinois for over 20 years, and moved to California for 23 years. Bunny came back to Moline after the passing of her husband, John T. Hageboeck.

Helen graduated from Indiana University in 1949 with a degree in Social Work. Years later, she continued in her academic efforts at the State University in Buffalo, New York and received her Master's in Social Work. She continued her educational path after moving to Illinois with her second husband at the University of Iowa. She completed her doctoral degree in Hospital and Health Administration.. Her employment spanned over 75 years. Bunny's greatest achievements were starting mental health facilities in communities where there once were none.

Her hobbies included politics, entertaining, and tennis. Helen loved a good political debate, and she accepted the challenge of a high-quality conversation. She had lots of spunk, but also the ability to talk with a complete stranger at any restaurant or social function. Many memories of Bunny include family and friends sitting and enjoying each other's company. She will be missed for her wit, sense of humor, and compassionate nature.

Survivors include her daughters, Christine Rex of Rock Island, IL and Elizabeth Mary Hageboeck of Winterset, Iowa (Bruce Dawson); Three grandsons: Ivan Litcher (Susan Bateman), Gary Magill and Zechariah Magill.

She was preceded in death by Ronald Kaiser and Bob Kaiser.

The family would like to thank all the hard working individuals at: Bickford Care in Moline, Illinois, Heartland Nursing Home in Moline, Illinois, and to all the dedicated hospice workers and social workers with Heartland Hospice. A special thank-you to Fred Gibson for staying with Bunny through tough times.

Online condolences may be made at www.wendtfuneralhome.com