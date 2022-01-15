Menu
Helen Frances
1922 - 2022
BORN
1922
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Helen Frances

February 28, 1922-January 12, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Helen Frances, 99, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday January 12, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Moline.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00am Tuesday January 18, 2022 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be at church from 9:00am to service time. Burial will follow in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be left in Helen's name to St. Pius Catholic Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family.

Helen was born on February 28, 1922 in East Moline, the daughter of Thomas and Hilda (Billow) Wilder. She married John Frances on November 6, 1937 in Clinton, Iowa.

Mrs. Frances had been employed at Rock Island Bedding as a Foreman.

She was a member of the former St. Joseph Catholic Church and currently St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Helen loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing bingo, flowers and working in her garden.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Thomas Frances, Jean Saddler, Judith (Michael) Holmquist, Kathryn Barnett, Frank Frances; 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John in 1996; her parents, Thomas and Hilda; siblings, Rurh Wilson, Katie Albertson, Lewis Wilder, Mary Jane McWilliams, Milton Wilder, Doris Mason, Ralph Wilder.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
18
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
2502 29th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
Jan
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church (Rock Island)
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I was looking forward to the dance party Little Lady was having next month for her 100th and I know they are celebrating her in Heaven already! I have great memories with my grandparents and our visits out to see the Francis family at the cabin in New Boston to fish, eat, and be noisy. Aunt Helen was always so welcoming and glad to have her visitors. More recently she would call Grandpa Leland and tell him how she promised Katie she would check in on him to make sure he was ok after she was gone. I miss this generation - they proved themselves the greatest.
W.J. Albertson
Family
January 20, 2022
Helen & John lived across the street from us in New Boston and she made my kids these huge pillows from the bedding factory. The kids loved them. She told of making swedish potato sausage which interested me as I have swedish heritage. rip Helen.
Cindy Marston
Friend
January 15, 2022
