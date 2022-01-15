Helen Frances

February 28, 1922-January 12, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Helen Frances, 99, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday January 12, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Moline.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00am Tuesday January 18, 2022 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be at church from 9:00am to service time. Burial will follow in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be left in Helen's name to St. Pius Catholic Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family.

Helen was born on February 28, 1922 in East Moline, the daughter of Thomas and Hilda (Billow) Wilder. She married John Frances on November 6, 1937 in Clinton, Iowa.

Mrs. Frances had been employed at Rock Island Bedding as a Foreman.

She was a member of the former St. Joseph Catholic Church and currently St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Helen loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing bingo, flowers and working in her garden.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Thomas Frances, Jean Saddler, Judith (Michael) Holmquist, Kathryn Barnett, Frank Frances; 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John in 1996; her parents, Thomas and Hilda; siblings, Rurh Wilson, Katie Albertson, Lewis Wilder, Mary Jane McWilliams, Milton Wilder, Doris Mason, Ralph Wilder.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.