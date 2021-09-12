Menu
Helen McCollum
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
Helen McCollum

November 26, 1929-September 5, 2021

MOLINE-Helen L. McCollum, 91, of Moline, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Heartland Health Care, Moline.

Private graveside services will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island.

Helen was born November 26, 1929 in Macon County, MO, the daughter of Paul and Thelma (Lauterback) Kent. She married Harold McCollum on February 16, 1946 in Kansas City, MO. He preceded her in death on January 4, 2017.

Helen worked at Younkers Dept Store, Rock Island and the former Duck Creek Mall, Bettendorf. She was a life member of the Baptist Church and enjoyed knitting.

Survivors include her children, Stanley McCollum, Moline, Karen (Ben) Woolley, Orion and Kent McCollum, Fort Madison, IA; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Zach.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 12, 2021.
