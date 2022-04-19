Helen Pearson

MOLINE-Helen Pearson, 73, of Moline, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 16, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, IA, after a brief illness. She fought her illness with grace and humor til the end. A memorial service will be held at 5 PM Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. A visitation will be from 3 PM until service time.

Helen was born at King's Daughter's Hospital in Perry, IA on December 8, 1948. She was the sixth child of Virgil and Anna Bailey. She received her education in Rock Island.

Helen loved her music and she could remember the words to every song she ever heard. She could also tell you who sang it and probably the year it came out. Everyone marveled at her dancing skills and there was no one who could compare. People would call her Helen Jean the Dancing Machine. And when it came to the game of pool, she was ranked as one of the best and even her brothers hated playing against her. She had the best laugh and great wit.

Helen married Danny Munos. They had three sons together and later divorced but remained the closest of friends till the end. She also remained close to his family and loves and adores his mother Nellie who she called her second mom.

Then she met Steve Timm, the love of her life for 39 years. She couldn't wait to say they've been together forty years. They were truly two peas in a pod and enjoyed each others company so much. Many times they would play games all night long together.

Helen is survived by Steve Timm, her sons; Brian and Sandy, Jeff and Melissa and Daniel and Ashlee, grandchildren; Julia, Allandra, Fatima, Tiarnan, Alexander, Brian, Vinessa, Allison, ten great grandchildren and brothers and sisters, Gary Bailey, Ken Bailey, Trish and Bob Bevans, Connie and Ron Garcia, and Christine Martinez and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Roger Bailey, Jimmy Bailey and sister, Sharon Crowder.

Her greatest love was her family and spending time with them so it is with GREAT sadness that we say she will be sorely missed, especially for her love and generosity to others.

