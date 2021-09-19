Helen J. Stiegel

March 27, 1935-September 17, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Helen J. Stiegel, 86, East Moline, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Amber Ridge Memory Care, Moline.

Funeral services are 10 AM Tuesday at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Visitation is 5-7 PM Monday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a Trisagion Prayer Service will be at 7PM. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, where she was an active member.

Helen was born on March 27, 1935 in Moline, Illinois, the daughter of Christos and Anastasia Jannes. She married Kenneth W. Stiegel in 1959. He preceded her in death December 9, 2017.

Mrs. Stiegel graduated from Augustana College, Rock Island. She taught at United Township High School for thirty nine years.

Survivors include her children, Eric (Nancy) Stiegel, Naperville, Illinois and Andrea (J.P.) Jacobs, Rock Island, Illinois; grandchildren, Nikolas, Aleksander, Anastasia Jacobs and Sydney and Regan Stiegel; brothers, Nick (Claudette) Jannes and James Jannes, both of East Moline, Illinois.

