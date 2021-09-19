Menu
Helen J. Stiegel
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Helen J. Stiegel

March 27, 1935-September 17, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Helen J. Stiegel, 86, East Moline, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Amber Ridge Memory Care, Moline.

Funeral services are 10 AM Tuesday at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Visitation is 5-7 PM Monday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a Trisagion Prayer Service will be at 7PM. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, where she was an active member.

Helen was born on March 27, 1935 in Moline, Illinois, the daughter of Christos and Anastasia Jannes. She married Kenneth W. Stiegel in 1959. He preceded her in death December 9, 2017.

Mrs. Stiegel graduated from Augustana College, Rock Island. She taught at United Township High School for thirty nine years.

Survivors include her children, Eric (Nancy) Stiegel, Naperville, Illinois and Andrea (J.P.) Jacobs, Rock Island, Illinois; grandchildren, Nikolas, Aleksander, Anastasia Jacobs and Sydney and Regan Stiegel; brothers, Nick (Claudette) Jannes and James Jannes, both of East Moline, Illinois.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home
1500 Sixth Street, East, IL
Sep
20
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Van Hoe Funeral Home
1500 Sixth Street, East, IL
Sep
21
Funeral
10:00a.m.
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
2930 31st Avenue, Rock, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Such a beautiful woman ... know she´s smiling & happy to be with your dad once again. May she Rest In Peace . With all our love, Mary & Kim
Mary (Karoules) & Kim Winters
Friend
September 19, 2021
