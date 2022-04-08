Menu
Helen M. Whitmore
1925 - 2022
BORN
1925
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 29 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
Helen M. Whitmore

April 14, 1925-April 5, 2022

HILLSDALE-Helen M. Whitmore, 96, of Hillsdale, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. A memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the memorial service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Helen Whitmore Memorial Fund.

Helen was born April 14, 1925, the daughter of Lloyd and Grace (Brennan) Hanna, in Joslin, IL. She graduated from Hillsdale High School. On June 9, 1946, Helen married Lloyd Whitmore at a service held at United Methodist Church, Joslin, IL. He preceded her in death. Her first job, right out of high school, was as an employee at the State Bank of East Moline. It was a job she was immensely proud of. She was employed as the assistant city clerk for the City of Geneseo for over 20 years before retiring in 1984. She was a member of Erie Christian Church and was a long-time member of the Atkinson Congregational Church. Helen enjoyed sewing, china painting, ceramics, quilting, and creating stained glass art with her husband. She loved spending time with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving children, Jane Helke, Orion, IL, and Allen Whitmore, Joslin, IL; grandchildren, Bryan (Kerry) Helke, and Kristin Carpenter; great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Abigail Helke, and Sincere and Kasey Carpenter; and sisters, Nancy (Robert) Wolf, Erie, IL, and Mary (Lantz) Ropp, Geneseo, IL.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Grace; her loving husband, Lloyd; and brothers, Charles and Harry Hanna.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hillcrest Home for their compassionate care of Helen.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
29
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave, Geneseo, IL
Apr
29
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave, Geneseo, IL
