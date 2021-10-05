Helena W. Shallean

August 14, 1935-October 3, 2021

Helena W. Shallean, 86, of Davenport, formerly of Moline, died Sunday, October 3, 2021, in her home at Senior Star at Elmore Place.

Services are 3 p.m. Sunday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home, 701 12th Street, Moline, with Dr. Thomas Carver officiating. Visitation is from 2 to 3 p.m. Entombment will be in Moline Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to the TLC Program at Faith Lutheran Church, Moline.

The former Helena Wanita Wertz was born August 14, 1935, in Fairbury, Illinois, to Noah and Meta (Renken) Wertz. She married Paul E. "Ed" Shallean on August 21, 1955, in Princeton, Illinois. He died October 11, 2009. She was a data entry operator for Deere and Company for 17 years, retiring in 1995, and previously worked at General Telephone in Chillicothe, Illinois. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Bettendorf, and a former member of Faith Lutheran Church, Moline, where she had been on the steering committee and a tutor for The Literacy Connection and a member of the Naomi Circle and WELCA. She had been a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader and was a member of the Greater Return Investment Club. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, reading, square dancing and bowling.

Helena is survived by two children and spouses, Brenda and Kenneth Chacon and Jim and Sally Shallean, all of Davenport; two grandsons, Max Chacon and his wife Haley, and Alex Chacon and his significant other, Denae Scott; two great-grandchildren, Walker and Araylia Chacon; siblings, Elizabeth Dyer, John Wertz, Frieda Stroyeck, Carol Delay, Kenneth Wertz, and Sarah Wertz; and sisters-in-law, Sandra Wertz and Jean Sapp. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Shallean, and brothers, Charles and Donald Wertz.

