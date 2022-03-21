Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Henrietta "Hank" Garner
1927 - 2022
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Henrietta "Hank" Garner

May 21, 1927- March 13, 2022

Henrietta "Hank" Garner, 94, passed away peacefully at her home in Denton, TX on March 13, 2022. A loving and spirited wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched.

Hank was born May 21st, 1927 in South Bend, IN. She was married to Bill Garner for 65 years. They started their family in Bellville, Illinois before moving to Prairie Village, Kansas where they lived for 45 years and raised their two children, Paul and Jane. They later moved to Texas to be close to their daughter and escape the cold of the Midwest. Hank was a life-long Catholic, dog-lover, Black Friday shopper and gardener extraordinaire.

Hank was primarily a stay-at-home mother and wife. However, she also worked in retail and later as administrative assistant at Rockhurst High School. She got her son, Paul, his first job working with her at a men's clothing store. Hank and Bill were long time Kansas City Chiefs fans with season tickets for many years. Paul and his family and friends frequently made the trip down to Kansas City to attend games. The love of Chiefs Kingdom has been spread over multiple families and friends over several generations.

Hank is survived by her daughter Jane (Rick) Wood, daughter-in-law Karen Garner and her 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband Bill, son Paul Garner, parents Peter and Lillian (Kowalewski) Ewald, and siblings Agnes, Sylvester (Loretta), Joseph, Donald, and Arthur.

Hank's family members will gather for a memorial Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by burial beside her husband, Bill at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, Illinois.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
