Henry Hemmen Jr.
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA

Henry Hemmen, Jr.

April 12, 1939-December 21, 2021

Henry Hemmen, Jr., 82 of Rock Island, IL., passed away Tuesday December 21, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, December 27, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:00 prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Henry was born April 12, 1939 to Henry Hemmen Sr and Mary (Campbell) Hemmen in Davenport, IA. On December 12, 1984 he was united in Marriage to Marilyn Thomason. He began his accounting firm in 1964 that has evolved into a very successful family operated dental practice brokerage firm; one of the largest in Midwest.

Henry lived a very full life and would often share stories about his adventures. Topics included childhood events, Augustana fraternity (Bo's) pranks, baseball, hunting and fishing trips…you name it, there was usually a story that could be told. Many laughs have been shared with a smile from ear to ear. Some very fond memories stemmed from 3 decades of coaching Little League baseball. In 1989, Henry's East Little League All-Star Team earned a 4th place finish in the Little League World Series. Teaching the fundamentals of the game was his goal for each of his team members; many of which went on to play at the High School and College levels. Although volunteering much of his free time, Henry would rarely miss any of his children's events.

Henry is survived by his wife Marilyn and 6 children, Kelli Hemmen, Shelli Hemmen Corbin, Tom (Kari) Hemmen, John Hemmen, Ty (Sara) Johnson, and Nate Johnson. 11 Grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and his sister Patricia (Ray) Hamilton. Henry was surrounded by the love of family members when he passed, including his dog and best friend "Gus".

Henry is preceded in death by his parents and brother Ron.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Dec
27
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA
Hank and I were great friends and buddies way back when we were About 13 or 14. I lived on 13th and Iowa. We use to play ball do all the things teen age boys did together back then. I don't know if Patricia remembers me but remember her. Sorry for your loss!
Larry Albright
Friend
December 27, 2021
Kids, sorry for your loss. Hank was a good guy. We played lots of golf, but I remember one well. At Wahkonsa, he was beating me and felt so badly that he switched to his left handed clubs - - and, of course, he still beat me.
Ed Henkhaus
December 26, 2021
My condolences to the Hemmen family. I'm I'm sorry,but I am unable to attend the services. I have known Hank for many years and he will definitely be missed
Gary Linn
December 26, 2021
I am very sad to hear of the best L.L. coach ever Hank Hemmen. Passed. I was a Catcher for (Central L.L. Pepsi Cola Team 74/75) He taught us the fundamentals, and he taught me how to catch! I went on to Manage/Coach L.L./Pony/Colt leagues in Dav. I never forgot the things Coach Hemmen taught us. BASEBALL/LIFE LESSONS I applied all of his coaching methods to my teaching baseball to young players. I have and will never forget MR. HEMMEN. May you RIP Hank Hemmen.
Terry Hoover
Friend
December 25, 2021
Good bye old friend. We will always miss you. You were a good true friend for over 65 years of life. Our best wishes to your entire family.
Dennis and Peggy Dietz and family
December 24, 2021
