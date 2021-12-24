Henry Hemmen, Jr.

April 12, 1939-December 21, 2021

Henry Hemmen, Jr., 82 of Rock Island, IL., passed away Tuesday December 21, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, December 27, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:00 prior to the service.

Henry was born April 12, 1939 to Henry Hemmen Sr and Mary (Campbell) Hemmen in Davenport, IA. On December 12, 1984 he was united in Marriage to Marilyn Thomason. He began his accounting firm in 1964 that has evolved into a very successful family operated dental practice brokerage firm; one of the largest in Midwest.

Henry lived a very full life and would often share stories about his adventures. Topics included childhood events, Augustana fraternity (Bo's) pranks, baseball, hunting and fishing trips…you name it, there was usually a story that could be told. Many laughs have been shared with a smile from ear to ear. Some very fond memories stemmed from 3 decades of coaching Little League baseball. In 1989, Henry's East Little League All-Star Team earned a 4th place finish in the Little League World Series. Teaching the fundamentals of the game was his goal for each of his team members; many of which went on to play at the High School and College levels. Although volunteering much of his free time, Henry would rarely miss any of his children's events.

Henry is survived by his wife Marilyn and 6 children, Kelli Hemmen, Shelli Hemmen Corbin, Tom (Kari) Hemmen, John Hemmen, Ty (Sara) Johnson, and Nate Johnson. 11 Grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and his sister Patricia (Ray) Hamilton. Henry was surrounded by the love of family members when he passed, including his dog and best friend "Gus".

Henry is preceded in death by his parents and brother Ron.