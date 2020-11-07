Henryetta (Penny) Flynn

July 19, 1932-November 5, 2020

Henryetta (Penny) Flynn, 88, passed away peacefully, Thursday, November 5th, 2020 in hospice care at Overlook Village in Moline, IL. Due to concerns related to Covid-19, there will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Penny was born July 19, 1932 in Ft. Riley, KS, the daughter of John and Ruth (Sheldon) Kish. Penny married Larry Flynn on Dec. 17, 1951. Larry preceded her in death in May of 2011.

There is no one like Henryetta "Henny Penny" Flynn - it was an incredibly special gift to love her and be loved by her. Penny was known for following the rules; perhaps the one exception to this was the night she snuck out to the dance hall and met her future husband and the love of her life, Larry. Larry was a hilarious, kind, intelligent Irishman, and together they created a beautiful home and had five children that represent the best of their genes. Penny cherished her family more than anything in the world; she was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Her favorite moments were when her whole family would gather together to share stories and laughter over a feast of her amazing cooking. She loved cookbooks and would mark the pages with each family member's favorite recipes so that she could make our favorite meals when we came to visit. We will all forever cherish the feeling of love that came with sitting with her at her kitchen table.

She had a strong sense of self and understanding of right and wrong, and yet she never judged others for the way they lived. She fiercely loved and showed up for everyone in her life in a way that was unique to that person, especially in their hardest moments. She was the best friend that one could ask for - she listened in a way that made you feel heard, she offered perspective that made you feel strong, and she ALWAYS found a reason to laugh, even when life didn't feel funny at all. The way that Penny took care of the people and things in her life was unprecedented, because she never took the little things for granted. Penny's gratitude for her family, her home and her life gave those who knew her the opportunity to know how unconditional love feels - this is a gift that we will all be able to carry on and extend to others in her memory.

Penny is survived by five children, Dan Flynn, Milan, IL, Tim (Heather) Flynn, Iowa City, IA, Mike (Patty) Flynn, Bettendorf, IA, Terry Flynn, Queen Creek, AZ, Kathleen Flynn, Rock Island, IL. Grandchildren; Sean, Casey, Briana, Erin, Neil, Megan: Great grandchildren, Steven, Aaron, Christian, Flynn; Siblings; Neva, Carol, Elly and Fran. She was preceded in death by her brother, John.

We would also like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Overlook Village in Moline, IL. They showed Penny genuine compassion, love and empathy and provided exemplary care in the final months and days of her life.

