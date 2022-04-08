Menu
Herman "Jack" Cline
FUNERAL HOME
Wendt Funeral Home
1811 15th Street Place
Moline, IL

Herman "Jack" Cline

April 6, 2022

BETTENDORF-Herman "Jack" Cline, 90, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Services will be 11 am, Monday, April 11, 2022, with a visitation from 9 am - 11 am, at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline, IL. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park, Davenport, IA.

Survivors include: daughter: Colleen Cline, Davenport, IA; son: Kerry (Kim) Cline, Fort Collinson, CO; brother: Richard (Barbara) Cline, Willington, NC; and grandchildren: Brianne Bernauer and Katlin Cline..

He was preceded in death by his wife, and sisters: Betty, Marian, and Dorothy. View his full obituary at wendtfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wendt Funeral Home
