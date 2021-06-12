Hijinio Tristan

January 11, 1930-June 10, 2021

COLONA-Hijinio Tristan, 91, of Colona, IL, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021 surrounded by his family at home. Funeral services will be at 10 am, Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at St. Anne Catholic Church in East Moline. Burial is in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm, Monday, June 14, 2021 at Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline. A rosary will be recited at 6:00pm. Memorials may be made to the family.

Hijinio was born on January 11, 1930 in Pawnee, Texas, son of Felipe and Luisa (Lopez) Tristan. He married Beatriz (Rangel) Tristan in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico on July 11, 1954. She preceded him in death in 2002. He worked at John Deere Foundry as a shaker machine operator for 35 years, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed gardening, selling produce from his garden, sales of all variety. Most of all, he enjoyed being with his family.

Survivors include his children, Sanjuanita (Mike) Alvarado, Galesburg, IL, Esteban Tristan, East Moline, IL, Amador (Leticia) Tristan, Aledo, IL, Irene (Enrique) Rodriguez, Colona, IL, and H. David (Eric Siems) Tristan, Davenport, IA; 11 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 5 great great grandchildren; and sister, Maria del Refugio Garcia Tristan.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Beatriz, and siblings, Fransisca Oliva, Melquiadas Tristan, Genovevo Tristan, Lucia Estrada-Tristan, Rumaldo Tristan, Guadalupe Fernandez, and Juan Tristan.

