Hilda Garcia
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Hilda Garcia

February 11, 1951-December 18, 2020

Hilda Garcia, 69, of Rock Island, passed away Friday December 18, 2020 at UPH Trinity, Rock Island.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. on Monday December 28, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Social distancing, face masks and capacity limitations will be monitored by the funeral home staff. Private visitation will be at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery.

Hilda was born on February 11, 1951 in Laredo, TX the daughter of Bonifacio and Gregoria (Mata) Almanza. She married Guillermo Garcia on January 21st, 1977.

She had been employed as a Assistant Teacher with the Rock Island School District at Longfellow Elementary School and previously at Eagles Warehouse.

Mrs. Garcia was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her family and especially watching her grandchildren school activities.

Survivors include her husband Guillermo; children, Graciela Medina, Ruben Aguilar, Willie Garcia, Edmund Garcia and Delmar Garcia; 25 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sisters, Gloria Garcia, Sandra DePorter and Alicia Carmona Garcia; and brother, Rogelio Almanza.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Bonifacio Jr. Almanza, Ramiro Almanza, Raul "Rudy" Almanza; and sister, Rosa Villarreal. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her and loved her.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Rock Island, IL
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
My sympathy to you and your family. I worked with Hilda. She was a very kind and sweet person. She loved all of her grandchildren so much. I know you will all miss her terribly. Prayers of comfort and peace to all of you.
Donna Harris
December 23, 2020
Really sorry for your loss. Hilda was a very sweet person. I worked with her at Head Start Grant school. She was my assistant one year. She was very helpful and kind.
Brenda Baraks/Robb
Coworker
December 23, 2020
