Hilda Garcia

February 11, 1951-December 18, 2020

Hilda Garcia, 69, of Rock Island, passed away Friday December 18, 2020 at UPH Trinity, Rock Island.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. on Monday December 28, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Social distancing, face masks and capacity limitations will be monitored by the funeral home staff. Private visitation will be at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery.

Hilda was born on February 11, 1951 in Laredo, TX the daughter of Bonifacio and Gregoria (Mata) Almanza. She married Guillermo Garcia on January 21st, 1977.

She had been employed as a Assistant Teacher with the Rock Island School District at Longfellow Elementary School and previously at Eagles Warehouse.

Mrs. Garcia was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her family and especially watching her grandchildren school activities.

Survivors include her husband Guillermo; children, Graciela Medina, Ruben Aguilar, Willie Garcia, Edmund Garcia and Delmar Garcia; 25 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sisters, Gloria Garcia, Sandra DePorter and Alicia Carmona Garcia; and brother, Rogelio Almanza.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Bonifacio Jr. Almanza, Ramiro Almanza, Raul "Rudy" Almanza; and sister, Rosa Villarreal. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her and loved her.

