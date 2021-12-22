Hilda Marie Lelonek

May 27, 1931-December 18, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Hilda Marie Lelonek, 90, a resident of Silver Cross at Friendship Manor in Rock Island, passed away December 18, 2021. Hilda was born in Moline on May 27, 1931. She was the youngest daughter of Swedish immigrants Axel and Ellen Johnson Swanson. She was raised in Moline and graduated from Moline High School. On January 6, 1951 she married Max C. Lelonek Jr. in Davenport, IA. Hilda and her husband Max raised four children in Rock Island. Together they both enjoyed gardening, traveling, and hosting family meals and celebrations.

After Max passed away in July 1988, Hilda began working at Friendship Manor in the Dietary Department and remained there until her retirement in 1998. She also began a class in oil painting and she soon discovered a hidden talent that she loved. Her family and friends were gifted with many beautiful paintings.

Survivors include her son, Max C. Lelonek III (Janet), Coal Valley; daughters, Karen White (Dan), Kirksville MO., Jenny Moses (Rich), Knoxville, IA; son-in-law, John Robb, Milan; 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Helen Smith, Florida; sister-in-law, Beverly Lelonek, Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Max; daughter, Ellen Robb; and siblings, Gustaf Albert Swanson, Elsie (Kay) Swanson, Anna Grams, and Elvera Self.

Services for Mrs. Lelonek will be 10 am, Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, with the Rev. David C. Anderson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family asks that all attendees please wear a facemask or covering. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island.

Memorials can be made to The Salvation Army or the Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center in Milan, IL.

The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Friendship Manor and Compassus Hospice for the care and kindness they gave to our mother during her final months.

