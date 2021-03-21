Howard "Dale" Hillman

September 25, 1953-March 19, 2021

COLONA-Howard "Dale" Hillman, 67, of Colona, IL, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. A private funeral service will be held at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021. The service will be live streamed on Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory's website for loved ones and friends to view (https://www.vandemorefuneralhome.com/live-stream). Pastor Lisa Wiedman will officiate. A public visitation will be held from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Dale was born September 25, 1953, the son of Howard and Barbara (Krantz) Hillman, in Moline, IL. He graduated from Geneseo High School. On August 18, 1973, he married Jo Anne Rokis at a ceremony held in Colona, IL. He was employed as the owner/operator of The Best Upholstery Shop in Colona. He was a self-proclaimed workaholic; however, when he did stray from work he used to enjoy flying, putting that pilot's license to good use. He was a master woodworker, member of the cribbage club, a Colona Alderman, and a Colona Police Officer for 23 years. He enjoyed making funnel cakes, shaved ice, and cotton candy while serving for the Geneseo Performing Arts Council, where he also served as President. He loved playing jokes and was known for his witty sense of humor! His greatest joy was spending time with family, especially his kids and grandchildren.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife Jo Anne, Colona; children, Jennifer (Rebekah) Hillman, Colona, Jessica Hillman, Colona, Jeffrey Hillman, Moline, Jeremy (Lisa) Hillman, Oswego, IL, JC Hillman, Colona; grandchildren, Sarah Hasenmiller, Jeffrey Hillman, Aiden and Lucy Michaels, Payton Hillman, Harper Tapscott, Knox, Whitney, and Griffin Hillman; sisters, Cathy (Martin) Rothschild, Geneseo, Becky (John) Gayman, Davenport, IA, DeborahVanAlmen, Davenport, IA; brother, David (Barbara) Hillman, Centennial, CO; sister-in-law, Patricia Baker, Rock Island, IL; mother-in-law, Roberta Rokis; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Barbara; brother Duane Baker; and brother-in-law, Barry VanAlmen.