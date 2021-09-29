Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hugh Patrick "Pat" Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Hugh Patrick "Pat" Johnson

January 3, 1961-September 26, 2021

SILVIS-Hugh Patrick "Pat" Johnson, 60, of Silvis, passed away, Sunday, September 26, 2021, at home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be 1-hr prior at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family

Pat was born on January 3, 1961, in Moline, the son of William and Alice (Truett) Johnson. He married Melody Ann Stockwell on December 7, 1985. Pat worked for Local 25 Plumbers & Pipefitters for 41 years. Pat enjoyed Civil War reenactments, wood working, working with leather, making wedding cakes and model ships or helping his friend work on cars and sitting by the fire with family and friends. He loved visiting his grandkids and making toys for them such as rocking horses and doll houses. He also enjoyed making treats to bring to the schools.

Survivors include his wife, Melody; children, Patricia (John DeBates) Johnson, Crystal Franklin and William Johnson; grandchildren, Kristin DeBates, Seth DeBates, Emily DeBates, Marie DeBates, Skyler Franklin, Waylon Dalessandro, and Lilith Johnson; siblings, Robert and Terry Johnson, Kathy Church, and Rose Sappington

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Louis Johnson

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.