Hugh Patrick "Pat" Johnson

January 3, 1961-September 26, 2021

SILVIS-Hugh Patrick "Pat" Johnson, 60, of Silvis, passed away, Sunday, September 26, 2021, at home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be 1-hr prior at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family

Pat was born on January 3, 1961, in Moline, the son of William and Alice (Truett) Johnson. He married Melody Ann Stockwell on December 7, 1985. Pat worked for Local 25 Plumbers & Pipefitters for 41 years. Pat enjoyed Civil War reenactments, wood working, working with leather, making wedding cakes and model ships or helping his friend work on cars and sitting by the fire with family and friends. He loved visiting his grandkids and making toys for them such as rocking horses and doll houses. He also enjoyed making treats to bring to the schools.

Survivors include his wife, Melody; children, Patricia (John DeBates) Johnson, Crystal Franklin and William Johnson; grandchildren, Kristin DeBates, Seth DeBates, Emily DeBates, Marie DeBates, Skyler Franklin, Waylon Dalessandro, and Lilith Johnson; siblings, Robert and Terry Johnson, Kathy Church, and Rose Sappington

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Louis Johnson

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.