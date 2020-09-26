Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Irma E. Hawotte

Irma E. Hawotte

June 23, 1924-September 23, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Funeral services for Irma E. Hawotte, 96, of Rock Island, IL, formerly of Moline, IL, will be 9 am Monday at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline. Visitation will be 1-3 pm Sunday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 12:30pm. Mrs. Hawotte died Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Friendship Manor, Rock Island.

Irma Fonteyne was born June 23, 1924, in Rock Island, IL, the daughter of Frank and Leonie (Van Acker) Fonteyne. She married William Hawotte September 20, 1941, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Moline. She worked at FW Woolworths, where she was the "Head Office Girl", retiring after 21 years of service.

She enjoyed playing bingo, reading & watching westerns, and fishing from the shore. She and her husband, Bill, just celebrated their 79th wedding anniversary. They were life members of Christ the King Catholic Church.

Survivors include her husband, Bill Hawotte Sr., Rock Island; children, Bill (Kay) Hawotte Jr., Andalusia, IL, Daniel (Barbara) Hawotte, Moline, Judy Hawotte, Moline, Cynthia (Joe) Hawotte, Madison, AL, and Rick (Patti) Hawotte, The Villages, FL; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by parents; granddaughter, Lynn Sedam; siblings, Juliana and Julius.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church or the Alzheimer's Association.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.