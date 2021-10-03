Irvin B. "Irv" Lyord

June 17, 1953-September 11, 2021

Irvin B. "Irv" Lyord, 68, of Denver, Colorado, formerly of East Moline, Illinois, died Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Services to celebrate Irv's life will be 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, October 9, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, beginning with visitation from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and concluding with a time of sharing for family and friends from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Irvin B. Lyord was born June 17, 1953, in East Chicago, Indiana, the son of David Ivey and Lois R. Lyord. Irv was raised by his aunt and uncle from the age of 3 months, Lena Tolson in which he called "Momma" and Richard Tolson in Brunswick, MO. He graduated from Brunswick Highschool in 1972. He relocated to Milan, Il with a family (Charles and Ann Robinson) that took him in and loved him like a son. While living with the Robinson's he attended Black Hawk College and played on the basketball team. He married Vivian Porter on June 19, 1976, in East Moline, IL.

He worked for Inland Steel Company in East Chicago, Indiana for several years before moving to the Quad Cities and working for Montgomery Kone Elevator Company. He moved to Colorado in 1988, working for Boulder School District as a custodian for several schools before starting his own lawn business. Most recently, he owned and operated Lyord-Basey Cane Corso Kennels, which he absolutely loved. Irv loved all his friends and family, too many to name, and so many that touched his life!

Later in life, he became a member of the Nation of Islam, he went by the name Brother Irv Muhammad, he enjoyed studying and reading books on the Nation. He enjoyed educating himself as well as others. Irv enjoyed his playing cards with "the fellas" whenever he visited the Quad Cities, he loved some good Mexican food, and his all-time favorite night snack in which he shared with his dogs, "POPCORN". He always enjoyed a friendly bet, especially if his team the Kansas City Chiefs were playing. Irv lived in Denver for many years and developed special friendships with many "great people", he never met a stranger. He had a passion and love for raising dogs, participating in various dog shows over the years in the Denver and Colorado Springs area making a name for Lyord-Basey Cane Corso kennels as a few of his Cane Corsos held Champion and Grand Champion titles.

He is survived by children, Adrian (Jennifer) Lyord, Silvis, Il, Anthony (Mindy) Lyord, Silvis, IL, CeReese Hughes, Kansas City, Mo, Ivey (Anthony) Lyord-Earl, East Moline, IL, Kemberly Lyord, Carbon Cliff, IL, grandchildren 23, great-grandchildren, 12, his wife, Vivian "Benny" Porter of East Moline; siblings, Lenora Crowder, Kansas City, MO; Linda Akers, Kansas City, MO; Rosemary Harrison, Kansas City, MO; Renetta (Kent) Robinson, Grandview, MO; Olivia Hogans, Milwaukee, WI; and a host nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, David Ivey, Lois Lyord, Lena and Richard Tolson, his brother Frederick "Fred" Collins, and beloved Cane Corso dogs, Laila, Baby Girl, and Soldier Boy.

