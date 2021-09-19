Menu
Irwin Staab
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
Irwin Staab

August 26, 1928-September 9, 2021

SILVIS-Irwin Staab, 93, of Silvis, passed away, Thursday, September 09, 2021, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Private funeral services were held Friday, September 17, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Inurnment was at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Hennepin Canal Parkway State Park at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/Parks/Pages/default.aspx.

Irwin was born on August 26, 1928, in Chillicothe, IL, the son of John and Nellie (Ziegler) Staab. He married Margaret Dorothy Pilarski on April 29, 1950, in Iowa City, IA. She preceded him on December 15, 2019. Irwin worked as a maintenance welder for Alcoa and Iowa Illinois Gas & Electric. He was a member of the Methodist faith. He loved the outdoors, especially fishing, hunting, and spending time with family, his grandkids, and great grandkids.

Survivors include his children, Michael (Jacalyn) Staab, Geneseo, Wayne Staab, Orange Park, FL, and Richard Staab, Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren, Allison (Ryan) Kaufmann, Seneca, IL, Samantha (TJ) Kervitsky, Orlando, FL, Jonathan (Sumayya) Staab, Cedar Rapids, IA, Nick Staab, Atlanta, GA; great grandchildren, Hunter, and Asher Kaufmann; brother, Lloyd (Marilyn) Staab; niece, Jayne (Jim) Field; and nephew, Jeff Staab.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Nellie Staab; and wife, Margaret.

The family would like to thank the compassionate and dedicated physicians, nurses and staff of Genesis Medical Center, Silvis for the excellent care they gave to Irwin.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
So sad to hear of Staabie's passing. He was a gentleman with a great sense of humor. I always enjoyed working with him.
Sandra Gonzalez
Work
September 19, 2021
