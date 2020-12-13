Isabella Annaliese Jones

August 3, 2009-December 4, 2020

Davenport-Isabella Annaliese Jones passed away on December 4, 2020 in a tragic automobile accident. Bella was born August 3, 2009 in Davenport, Iowa, to Lloyd and Carrie (Van Auwelaer) Jones. Her death has left a hole in the hearts of her family and friends.

Bella attended Madison Elementary in Davenport. She participated in many school activities and performed in several talent shows. She was extremely outgoing and made friends easily. Bella loved to sing and knew all the words to her favorite Broadway show, Hamilton. Bella was also a budding artist and enjoyed spending time drawing and making clay creations. Above all, she loved slime! She liked playing games and cards with her family. She became an excellent Spades partner. Bella enjoyed camping in the family RV, swimming and making TikTok videos.

Bella is survived by her mother, Carrie Jones; brothers: Elijah Jones and Adrian Jones; grandmothers: Vanessa Jones and Jeanne (Tom) Holuba and step-grandmother, Deborah Jones; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who mourn her death. She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Lloyd Jones; grandfather, Kert Jones, Sr. and older brother, Dominick Jones.

Private services will take place but may be viewed by visiting her father Lloyd's obituary page at www.hmdfuneralhome.com beginning at 1p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A Celebration of Life to honor Isabella and Lloyd will be held at a later date when Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.