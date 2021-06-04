Menu
Isaias Ruiz
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021

Isaias Ruiz

July 6, 1933-May 30, 2021

ANDALUSIA-Isaias Ruiz, 87, of Andalusia, IL passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 at UnityPoint Trinity Rock Island. A private viewing was held for his wife and children and per his wishes he will be cremated and no services will be held.

Isaias was born July 6, 1933 in the village of San Nicolas Tolentino in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico to Fidel and Maria Bartola Ruiz. He moved to the United States in the 1970s. He met his wife Sandra Wheatley when they worked together at the LeClaire Hotel. They married on May 16, 1972. Isaias worked for Rock Island Bedding as a mattress maker and retired in 2000. He enjoyed working in the yard, growing his plants. He had a green thumb and was able to bring any plant back to life no matter how far gone. He had a love for all animals, especially cats, and enjoyed feeding the birds and squirrels in his backyard. He was a loving and protective father and will be greatly missed by his family.

Isaias is survived by his wife Sandra, his sons Javier, Eduardo, Roberto, and Alexander, his daughter Diana, his sisters Flora and Paula, many nieces and nephews and his beloved grandcats Murray and Sophie.

He was preceded in death by his parents Fidel and Maria Bartola, his son David, his brothers Francisco and Alfonso, and his sisters Florentina, Irene, Maria Irene, and Maria Guadalupe.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I will miss you Uncle Isaias.I treasure memories of you teaching me Spanish at Grandma Wheatley´s kitchen table.Always smiling.So kind and loving.
Laurie Milton
Family
June 6, 2021
My deepest condolences. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Roy Salcedo
Other
June 4, 2021
