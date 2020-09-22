Iva Lee "Pat" Cutler

May 16, 1925-September 18, 2020

SILVIS-Iva Lee Cutler, 95, of Silvis, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020. Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Due to Covid 19 there will be no services. A celebration of Iva's life will be held at a future date. Quad Cities Cremation Center is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Elim Covenant Church, Moline, IL.

Iva Lee was born May 16th, 1925 in Unionville, MO., the daughter of Charley and Gladys Bruce Dooley. Iva lee married James Cutler October 20, 1940, in Princeton, MO.

During WW II Iva worked at the Rock Island Arsenal, then later briefly at I.H. Iva retired from Tri-City Pac in Silvis after 20 years. During her younger years, Iva was an excellent roller skater. Iva was a true people person who loved to be around others. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to concerts, and going to McDonalds for lunch.

Survivors include daughters Judy Martel, Moline and Linda Cutler, Silvis; grandchildren Jeffrey (Janelle) Martel, Peoria; Michael (Laura) Martel, Moline; Steven (Ronnie) Martel, Centennial, CO.; four great-grandchildren Ryan, Payton, Joshua and Jenna, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband James; parents and sister Eva May; brothers Millard, Edward, Max and Lute.