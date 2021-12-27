Ivis "Bonnie' Schwartz

March 4, 1934-December 21, 2021

Ivis "Bonnie' Schwartz, 87, of East Moline, formerly of Moline, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

A private family memorial will be held with no visitation. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Homewood Church, 3303 60th St, Moline, IL 61265.

Bonnie was born on March 4, 1934, in Browning, Missouri, the daughter of Edward Vincent and Ivis Ernestine Steele. She graduated from Moline High School in 1951. Bonnie was a warm and wonderful person. She was beautiful from the inside out. She attended Homewood Church and sang in the choir. She was a woman of faith, who loved the Lord Jesus with all of her heart, and a mighty and devoted prayer warrior. Bonnie also participated in Bible Study Fellowship for several years. She cherished her family and friends beyond measure and considered each one a precious gift from God. She invested much of her time through the years baking for others and writing beautiful letters to loved ones, for as long as she could. She also delighted in letters and notes from others and going to lunch with her brother and sister.

We will miss her heartfelt words of wisdom, but they will continue to speak to our spirits. Our countless precious memories of Bonnie will still bring smiles, and some tears, but a rich blessing they will be to all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her daughters, Sheila Hensley (Sid), Plano, Texas, and Sherri Olson (Brian), Moline; grandsons, Kevin Olson (Brittany), Scottsdale, AZ, and Chad Olson, Williams, OR; great grandchildren, Chase and Laina Olson; brother, Paul Steele, Moline; and sister, Betty Piliponis, Moline.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Versie Steele; stepsister, Von Dean Mollenhauer and stepbrother, Verlon Ogle.

A special thanks to the staff of Park Vista for their excellent care, as well as UnityPoint Hospice Care.

