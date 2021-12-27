Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ivis "Bonnie" Schwartz
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Moline High School
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Ivis "Bonnie' Schwartz

March 4, 1934-December 21, 2021

Ivis "Bonnie' Schwartz, 87, of East Moline, formerly of Moline, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

A private family memorial will be held with no visitation. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Homewood Church, 3303 60th St, Moline, IL 61265.

Bonnie was born on March 4, 1934, in Browning, Missouri, the daughter of Edward Vincent and Ivis Ernestine Steele. She graduated from Moline High School in 1951. Bonnie was a warm and wonderful person. She was beautiful from the inside out. She attended Homewood Church and sang in the choir. She was a woman of faith, who loved the Lord Jesus with all of her heart, and a mighty and devoted prayer warrior. Bonnie also participated in Bible Study Fellowship for several years. She cherished her family and friends beyond measure and considered each one a precious gift from God. She invested much of her time through the years baking for others and writing beautiful letters to loved ones, for as long as she could. She also delighted in letters and notes from others and going to lunch with her brother and sister.

We will miss her heartfelt words of wisdom, but they will continue to speak to our spirits. Our countless precious memories of Bonnie will still bring smiles, and some tears, but a rich blessing they will be to all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her daughters, Sheila Hensley (Sid), Plano, Texas, and Sherri Olson (Brian), Moline; grandsons, Kevin Olson (Brittany), Scottsdale, AZ, and Chad Olson, Williams, OR; great grandchildren, Chase and Laina Olson; brother, Paul Steele, Moline; and sister, Betty Piliponis, Moline.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Versie Steele; stepsister, Von Dean Mollenhauer and stepbrother, Verlon Ogle.

A special thanks to the staff of Park Vista for their excellent care, as well as UnityPoint Hospice Care.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Prayers, love and condolences to family and friends. With heartfelt sympathy, Vera Tahim
Vera Tahim
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results