Jack W. Frey

October 12, 1936-January 5, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Jack W. Frey, 85, of Rock Island, Illinois, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island.

Services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 14, at Bethel Church, Rock Island, with his son-in-law, Rev. Ron Martinez officiating. Visitation is 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery, where the Moline American Legion Post #246 will present military honors. Memorials may be made to Bethel Church or Disabled American Veterans.

Jack William Frey was born October 12, 1936, in Moline, Illinois, the son of James and Mary (Van DePutte) Frey. He served in the U.S. Air Force for nine years and was very proud of his service, which was cut short due to disability. He married Mary Lou Brown on October 31, 1964, in Geneseo, Illinois. She died January 6, 2020.

He was an electrician for International Harvester before its closing. He went on to retire from the Rock Island Arsenal. He was a member of Bethel Church, Rock Island. He enjoyed reading, history, vacationing and traveling in general. He also loved his many cats over the years. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Jack, especially his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jack is survived by his children, Jacque (Ron) Martinez of East Moline, Mark Frey of Rock Island, Michael Stewart of Eldridge, Iowa, Terry (Susan) Stewart of Springdale, Arkansas, James "Jamie" (Mary) Frey of Galesburg, Illinois, Una (Kirby) Greene of Milan, Illinois, Laura (Matt) Kaha of Rock Island, and Tim (Debs) Rapier of Cornwall, England; 19 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

