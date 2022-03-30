Jack S. Kester

November 9, 1943-March 26, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Jack S. Kester, 78, of Rock Island passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am Friday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 am Friday in McCarthy Hall at church. All are invited to join the family for a luncheon following services at 12:00 pm Friday at Riverfront Grille, 4619 34th St. Rock Island. Inurnment with military honors will be at 10:00 am Monday, April 4 at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Those wishing to attend can meet at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave Rock Island at 9:30 am Monday. Memorial contributions may be made in support of UI Heart & Vascular Center Development Fund. Please make checks payable to the University of Iowa Center for Advancement. On the memo line or on a note attached, please indicate "Gift in memory of Jack Kester".

Jack was born on November 9, 1943 in Moline, the son of Vern and Gladys (Dierikx) Kester. He graduated from Rock Island High School and went on to serve in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He married Joan Wysocki on February 20, 1971 in Rock Island. Jack worked as a Field Engineer for Eastman Kodak for many years. He was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Davenport Radio Control Society and Coast Guard Auxiliary in Rock Island. Jack's hobbies included boating, railroad models and radio controlled airplanes.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Joan; son, Douglas Kester; stepchildren, Clayton Brendal and Theresa Boyd; grandson, Zachary; and sisters, Patricia Lerch and Jody Butz.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

