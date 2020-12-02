Jack R. Haskins

July 27, 1935-December 1, 2020

HAMPTON, IL-Jack R. Haskins, 85, of Hampton, Illinois, died Tuesday, December 01, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL. Graveside services will be held at 11:00am on Friday, December 4, 2020 in the Hampton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family or to the American Cancer Society. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, is assisting with arrangements.

Jack was born July 27, 1935 in Rock Island, Illinois, the son of Chester and Marjorie (Weckel) Haskins. He graduated from Port Byron High School and served honorably as a Corporal in the US Marine Corps during Korea. He married Grace B. Wise on June 6, 1958 at the Hampton United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death on April 6, 2015. Jack worked for ALCOA for 42 years before retiring. He loved fishing, mushroom hunting, golfing, bowling, and playing cards with the grandkids. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan.

Jack is survived by his children, Scott Haskins, Peggy McLaughlin, Hampton, Jack Haskins Jr, East Moline, Terry Haskins, East Moline, Jerry Haskins, Hampton, Mike Haskins, Hampton; sister, Joyce Reiling, Port Byron; sisters-in-law, Barb Haskins, Susie Bledsoe, Rosemary Hassell; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to his wife, Grace, he was preceded in death by both parents, sister, Joan Tolliver, and his brother, Louis "Lee" Haskins. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com