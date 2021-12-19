Jack A Sulser

September 11, 1925-August 15, 2021

Jack Sulser, retired U.S. diplomat, passed away peacefully August 15, 2021 in Alexandria, Va., less than a month before his 96th birthday. Jack was born September 11, 1925 in Moline. His parents were Ray and Vera Sulser, 1026 12th Ave, Rock Island. Ray was a master butcher and worked at area grocery stores. Vera was a homemaker who worked at Servus Rubber Company during the Great Depression to put food on the family's table. Jack's younger brother Paul became a letter carrier and community leader. All were members of the Church of Peace in Rock Island, where Jack learned to sing in the church choir. While attending Rock Island High School, Jack toured Illinois and Iowa with the RIHS Male Quartet vocal ensemble, performing 50 concerts a year. He worked evenings as a radio announcer at WHBF.

On graduating from high school in 1943, Jack enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was assigned to the 106th Infantry Division, 423 Regiment, F Company, and became a Staff Sergeant and leader of a machine gun squad. Jack fought in the opening engagements of the Battle of the Bulge beginning December 16, 1944, repelling the German advance as the 423 and 422 Regiments became entirely surrounded by attacking enemy armored units and infantry. Jack was captured and taken to a prisoner of war camp in Germany on Christmas Day. During his imprisonment, he lost 55 pounds. He was liberated on March 30, 1944 by advancing American forces.

Remaining in the Army Reserves, Jack returned to radio announcing at WHBF, while attending Augustana College, graduating in three years first in class. He earned a Master's degree summa cum laude in political science from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Largely as a result of his Army combat and POW experiences, Jack decided to leave WHBF and join the U.S. State Department in 1951 as a Foreign Service Officer. He served with distinction in consular and political affairs in London, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Bologna Italy, Duesseldorf Germany, Vienna Austria, Frankfurt Germany, and Rotterdam Netherlands where he was Consul General of the United States from 1978 to 1982.

During his first assignment to London in 1951, Jack met and married his wife of 54 years, Helen Dulemba of Lowell, Massachusetts. Helen was a Foreign Service secretary in the Embassy political section. While stationed in Duesseldorf in 1953, Jack arranged to spend a day with the former commander of the German 5th Panzer Army, General Von Manteuffel, who had led the primary attack against the 106th Division in the Bulge. The two men pored over detailed maps and related where each was and how the battle progressed from their vantage points. At the White House Oval Office in 1962, Jack supported President Kennedy as he met with the Chancellor of Austria. In Rotterdam as Consul General, he built a new Consulate building and started the Dutch-American Business Council.

After retiring from the Senior Foreign Service in 1984 with the rank of Minister-Counselor, Jack continued to work part-time at the State Department and the White House National Security Council as a European political affairs expert. Preparing for the dedication of the World War II Memorial on the Washington Mall, President George W. Bush learned that a member of his staff, Jack Sulser was a combat veteran of WWII. He immediately invited Jack and Helen to sit with him and Mrs. Bush in the reviewing stand during the dedication ceremony. On his final retirement at age 87, Jack was recognized in the Oval Office by President Barack Obama for 70 years of service to the United States Government, 1943-2013.

Jack is predeceased by his wife Helen, daughter Carol Knitter of Harrisonburg, Va., and brother Paul of Dallas, Texas. He is survived by his sister-in-law Virginia Sulser R.N. of Dallas, Texas, son David of Washington, DC, daughter Julie Baird of Charlottesville, Va., six grandchildren, his wife Sally Ann, who he married in 2012, stepdaughter Leah, and stepsons Andrew and Christopher. Funeral services with military honors will be held on December 27, 2021 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. Donations in memory of Jack may be made to the Church of Peace, 1114 12th Street Rock Island, IL 61201.