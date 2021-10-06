Jacob "Jake" A. Damhoff

November 10, 1928-October 3, 2021

Jacob "Jake" A. Damhoff, 92, of Erie, IL, died Sunday, October 3, 2021 at home surrounded by family. Services will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Erie. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 pm Wednesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery, Morrison, IL. Memorials may be made to Newton Zion Reformed Church or Compassus Hospice Care.

Jacob Arthur was born November 10, 1928 in Fulton, IL, the son of John and Fannie (Renkes) Damhoff. He married Arlene Van Oosten on October 21, 1957 at Newton Zion Reformed Church, rural Erie. In their early years, Jake farmed, eventually giving up farming full time to work for John Deere Implements in Lyndon, Fulton and Hillsdale, Illinois. He always remained a farmer at heart. Jake was a longtime member of Newton Zion Reformed Church. He loved his church and the Lord and his family meant everything to him. He was passionate about reading his bible and spending every morning doing daily devotions with Arlene. In his spare time he enjoyed woodworking, making many pieces of furniture for his family. Some other hobbies included working puzzles and crosswords.

Jake is survived by his wife, Arlene; daughters, Diane (Breck) Dykema, Morrison, Linda (Gene) Wancket, Erie, Sharon (Bob) James, Geneseo, Karen (Kevin) Bos, Geneseo, Debra (Mark) Schmitt, Sterling; grandchildren, Rebecca Dykema, Andrea (Tom) Walsh, Amber (Curt) Boelens, Aaron Bos, Heather (Chris) Miller, Chris (Niki) James, Madison Schmitt; great grandchildren, Joe Walsh, Abigail Walsh, Jade Boelens, Sawyer Boelens, Alicia James; sisters, Nelta Jean Gerlach, Morrison, Joan (Art) Weaver, Morrison; and sister-in-law, Frances Damhoff, Morrison. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gilbert Damhoff; and sisters, Arlene Bush and Ruth Storie. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.