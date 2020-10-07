Jacqueline "Jackie" Jones

September 30, 1934 – October 5, 2020

SILVIS-Jackie passed away at her home Monday surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Diana Reid (Jim) of Silvis, Illinois, Her son Jerry Cluney (Carolyn) of Moline, Her daughter Terri Cluney (Beth) of Lake Alfred, Florida and step-daughter Tina Jones of Arkansas. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. In addition, she is also survived by her 3 sisters, Kathleen, Mary, Denise and her brother Jess Willard and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother Pearl Showalter, husband Jewell Jones, son Johnnie Cluney, daughter Debra Wilson, and great grandson Sivan Uzelac. In addition to 4 brothers and 1 sister, her step daughter and several nephews as well as her beloved dog Barney.

She enjoyed spending time with family, shopping, dining out. She loved live music, dancing, travel and of course her scratch off lottery tickets.

She was a hard worker throughout her entire life. After she retired from factory work she became a crossing guard with the East Moline School District for the past 27 years. She just retired in October 2019 at the age of 85!

Jackie was a mother and grandmother to many beyond her own children. She was a second mom to her younger siblings, her step children and even to the friends of her children as well as the many children she served through her crossing guard duties.

She was well loved and will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Heritage Center in Hampton on Thursday at 5:00. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family in Silvis, IL.

