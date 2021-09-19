Jacqueline M. Meenan

February 6, 1925-September 13, 2021

Jacqueline M. Meenan, aged 96, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2021 at Saint Therese Senior Services of Woodbury, MN.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Thursday, September 23, 2021 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 am Thursday at church. Private burial will be held at the National Cemetery at the Rock Island Arsenal. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family.

Jacqueline (Jackie) Meenan was born in Rock Island, IL on February 6, 1925 to William A. Smith and Ella (Heideman) Smith. Jacqueline graduated high school at the former Villa de Chantel, Rock Island, and went on to earn her Bachelor's degree in Biology from Clarke University, Dubuque, IA. She interned in medical technology at the former Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC. She worked at Kraft Foods in Chicago in their Chemical Laboratory before joining the late Dr. Samuel P. Durr as his laboratory and X-Ray technician. Jackie married the love of her life, John F. Meenan on November 13, 1954.

Jacqueline was a member of the St. Pius X Parish for many years before moving to Minnesota in 2016 to be closer to family. She was a member of the Quad City Symphony and the Volunteers for the Quad Cities Symphony Orchestra. She was a member of the former Rock Island Arsenal Golf Club. She enjoyed golfing, cross-country skiing, bicycling, entertaining, and listening to music.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, John F. Meenan and Daughter-in-law, Vaike Meenan. She is survived by her children, John Gregory Meenan (Dee Pike), Traverse City, MI, Paul Meenan (Sue), Ames, IA, William Meenan, Lakewood, CO, Steven Meenan (Beth), Woodbury, MN, Timothy Meenan, Chandler, AZ, and Julie Eck (Bob), Denver, CO, as well as seven grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church or Alleman High School, both of Rock Island, IL.

