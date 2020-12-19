Jacqueline "Jacque" Owens

May 31, 1941-December 17, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Jacqueline "Jacque" Owens, 79, of E. Moline, IL, died Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Centennial Health Care, Moline. Interment will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Jacque Winter was born May 31, 1941, in Rock Island, IL, the daughter of John R. and Thelma (King) Winter. She was an insurance adjuster for John Deere Insurance, where she retired after 30 years of service. She later worked for the YMCA, Moline, in their Before and After Program.

Survivors include her children, Chris Owens, East Moline, Kathi (Bob) Ericson Jr., Imperial, MO, and Chad Owens, East Moline; grandchildren, Devin Ericson, Bayli Ericson, Jonathan Owens, Christopher Owens, and Mallary Owens; brother, Gilbert Winter; a nephew; and several nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jim Winter.

