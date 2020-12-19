Menu
Jacqueline "Jacque" Owens
1941 - 2020
Jacqueline "Jacque" Owens

May 31, 1941-December 17, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Jacqueline "Jacque" Owens, 79, of E. Moline, IL, died Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Centennial Health Care, Moline. Interment will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Jacque Winter was born May 31, 1941, in Rock Island, IL, the daughter of John R. and Thelma (King) Winter. She was an insurance adjuster for John Deere Insurance, where she retired after 30 years of service. She later worked for the YMCA, Moline, in their Before and After Program.

Survivors include her children, Chris Owens, East Moline, Kathi (Bob) Ericson Jr., Imperial, MO, and Chad Owens, East Moline; grandchildren, Devin Ericson, Bayli Ericson, Jonathan Owens, Christopher Owens, and Mallary Owens; brother, Gilbert Winter; a nephew; and several nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jim Winter.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 19, 2020.
Sympathies to Jacque's family. I worked with her at the YMCA. She was my first youth leader. She was a fantastic, sweet lady. She will be missed.
Carrie S. Steafken
December 21, 2020
Jacque was a good friend. She will be greatly missed, but is in such a better place. Love and miss you, Jacque...
Bev Hart
December 19, 2020
A good friend. She will be sadly missed. Prayers to her family.
Nancy Herbert
Friend
December 19, 2020
So sorry to learn of the death of a former classmate of Moline 1959. She was a "fun" person to be with.
Leatha Boyer
December 19, 2020
