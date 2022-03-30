Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jacqueline L. "Jackie" Robinson
FUNERAL HOME
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
1902 Third Avenue
East Moline, IL

Jacqueline "Jackie" L. Robinson

April 30, 1945-March 18, 2022

EAST MOLINE-Jacqueline "Jackie" L. Robinson, 76, of East Moline, IL passed peacefully on March 18, 2022, at home surrounded by family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 1:00pm at Gaines Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, East Moline, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00am – 1:00 pm prior to service. Presiding Elder Tyson J. Parks officiant. Interment will be on Monday, April 4 at Upper Alton Cemetery, Alton, IL. Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd. is assisting the family.

Jackie was born on April 30, 1945, in Alton, IL to the late Rev. Richard D. Smith, Sr. and Reatha L. (Webster) Smith. She attended Alton High School, Alton, IL and Drake University, Des Moines, IA. Jackie was united in marriage to Paul J. Deering and from this union came a beautiful daughter, Michelle "Shelley" D. Deering. She retired after serving 26 years at the East Moline Police Department. Jackie enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and watching sports. She was an active member of Gaines Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in East Moline, IL where she served in many capacities.

She leaves to celebrate her life her mother, Reatha L. (Webster) Smith, East Moline, IL; daughter, Michelle "Shelley" Deering, Reseda, CA; special son, Leon Owens, Paducah, KY; sisters, Ileta F. Smith, East Moline, IL, Lillian Brantley, Godfrey, IL; grandson, Gary (Stephanie) Flowers, Reseda, CA; granddaughter, Grace Flowers, Reseda, CA; special friend, Judy Scharer; and a host of other family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Rev. Richard D. Smith, Sr., sister, Diane D. Williams, and brother, Richard D. Smith, Jr.

Memorial donations may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 30, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Condolences to the family.
Eloise Thopson
March 27, 2022
Richard Thompson 8505 Riverview Blvd St.Louis Mo.63147 Her CUZ
Richard Thompson
Family
March 24, 2022
Her cousin from St.Louis 8505 Riverview Blvd--St.Louis MO.--63147
Richrd Thompson
March 24, 2022
You have my CONDOLENCES
Richard Thompson
Family
March 24, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results