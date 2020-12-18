Menu
Jacquelyn Dell Krueger Atkinson
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
2106 7th Ave.
Rock Island, IL

Jacquelyn Dell Krueger Atkinson

April 8, 1932-December 15, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Jacquelyn Dell Krueger Atkinson, 88, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 10:38 pm at Unity Point Health Trinity, Rock Island.

Graveside services will be Monday, December 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island.

Jacquelyn was born on April 8, 1932, in Illinois City, the daughter of LeRoy and Mildred Rounds Krueger.

She was a graduate of Reynolds High School and later Beauty School.

Jackie married Mike Atkinson on May 27, 1956, in First United Methodist Church, Rock Island. He preceded her in death.

Mrs. Atkinson had been a homemaker, Beautician and Secretary throughout her adult life.

For much of her life, Jackie was an active church member at First United Methodist Church. She loved volunteering, supporting and encouraging children and youth. Above all else, she loved and cared for her family.

Survivors include her children, Julia (Frank) Melgreen, Champaign, IL, Doug (Rosimeri) Atkinson, Palos Heights, IL, Susan (Randy Wright) Magerkurth, Coal Valley, IL; grandchildren, Anna (Matthew) Chumley, Cooper Melgreen, Spencer Melgreen, Jeremy Atkinson, Brandon Atkinson, C.J. Magerkurth, Taylor Magerkurth, Kross Arnold.

Great grandchildren, Camryn Chumley, Iyla Chumley; siblings, Marilyn Beam, Moline, IL, Bob (Sandy) Krueger, Rock Island, IL. She was loved by her extended family: Cheryl, Bob, Rich, Annette, Kevin, Lisa, Mindy, Kristi, Dave, Paula, Elisabeth, Katie and Rachel.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, D. Michael Atkinson; her parents, LeRoy and Mildred Krueger; her brother, Richard Krueger.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Chippiannock Cemetery
Rock Island, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry for your loss. Jackie will always be remembered as a wonderful friend and neighbor to my family. Julie, Doug, and Sue, you and your families are in my thoughts and prayers.
Krista Lawson Duytschaever
December 21, 2020
Love to you all. I was lucky to have your mom in my life through church and then the high school. Bob and I really enjoyed her.
Missy Feller
December 18, 2020
