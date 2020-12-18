Jacquelyn Dell Krueger Atkinson

April 8, 1932-December 15, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Jacquelyn Dell Krueger Atkinson, 88, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 10:38 pm at Unity Point Health Trinity, Rock Island.

Graveside services will be Monday, December 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island.

Jacquelyn was born on April 8, 1932, in Illinois City, the daughter of LeRoy and Mildred Rounds Krueger.

She was a graduate of Reynolds High School and later Beauty School.

Jackie married Mike Atkinson on May 27, 1956, in First United Methodist Church, Rock Island. He preceded her in death.

Mrs. Atkinson had been a homemaker, Beautician and Secretary throughout her adult life.

For much of her life, Jackie was an active church member at First United Methodist Church. She loved volunteering, supporting and encouraging children and youth. Above all else, she loved and cared for her family.

Survivors include her children, Julia (Frank) Melgreen, Champaign, IL, Doug (Rosimeri) Atkinson, Palos Heights, IL, Susan (Randy Wright) Magerkurth, Coal Valley, IL; grandchildren, Anna (Matthew) Chumley, Cooper Melgreen, Spencer Melgreen, Jeremy Atkinson, Brandon Atkinson, C.J. Magerkurth, Taylor Magerkurth, Kross Arnold.

Great grandchildren, Camryn Chumley, Iyla Chumley; siblings, Marilyn Beam, Moline, IL, Bob (Sandy) Krueger, Rock Island, IL. She was loved by her extended family: Cheryl, Bob, Rich, Annette, Kevin, Lisa, Mindy, Kristi, Dave, Paula, Elisabeth, Katie and Rachel.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, D. Michael Atkinson; her parents, LeRoy and Mildred Krueger; her brother, Richard Krueger.

