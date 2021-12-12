Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jaelynn Joyce "JJ" Sterling
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Jaelynn Joyce "JJ" Sterling

December 6, 2021

MOLINE-Jaelynn Joyce "JJ" Sterling, beloved daughter of Brittnee Kaecker and Jonathan Sterling, of Moline, Illinois, received her wings at birth on Monday, December 6, 2021, at University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois.

Private burial is in Moline Memorial Park. Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline, is entrusted with arrangements.

Jaelynn is survived by her parents; siblings Wyatt, Grayson, Myilana, Lyrik, Neveah, Makennah, and Zidain. Grandparents, John and Rita Sterling, James and Dawn Kaecker, and Chris and Stefanie Sparks. 6 Aunts, 5 Uncles, multiple cousins. Godmother Casie Cisse; Godfather Eric Guzman.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

Additionally the family would like to thank all for the outpouring love and support they have received by all.

"Born Still but Still Born"


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.