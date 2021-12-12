Jaelynn Joyce "JJ" Sterling

December 6, 2021

MOLINE-Jaelynn Joyce "JJ" Sterling, beloved daughter of Brittnee Kaecker and Jonathan Sterling, of Moline, Illinois, received her wings at birth on Monday, December 6, 2021, at University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois.

Private burial is in Moline Memorial Park. Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline, is entrusted with arrangements.

Jaelynn is survived by her parents; siblings Wyatt, Grayson, Myilana, Lyrik, Neveah, Makennah, and Zidain. Grandparents, John and Rita Sterling, James and Dawn Kaecker, and Chris and Stefanie Sparks. 6 Aunts, 5 Uncles, multiple cousins. Godmother Casie Cisse; Godfather Eric Guzman.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

Additionally the family would like to thank all for the outpouring love and support they have received by all.

"Born Still but Still Born"