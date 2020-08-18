Menu
James B. "Jim" Moose

James "Jim" B. Moose

October 17, 1937 - August 17, 2020

CLEVELAND, IL - James "Jim" B. Moose, 82, of Cleveland, IL, passed away, Monday, August 17, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center Peoria.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd. Moline. Visitation will be from 3-6 pm on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Military Honors will be conducted. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery.

Jim was born on October 17, 1937, in Astoria, IL, the son of Glenn D. and Mildred B. (Baldry) Moose. He married Janet E. Norman in March of 1967 in Rock Island. Jim enjoyed skeet shooting, trap shooting and sporting clays. He also enjoyed fishing and playing golf.

Survivors include his wife, Janet Moose, Cleveland; children, Ketra Loftin, Silvis, Sandra Bopp, Vermont, IL, David Bopp, Rome, GA; 5 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his 7 brothers; his son, Terry Moose; and 1 grandson, Thomas Carpentier.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave, Moline, IL 61265
Aug
20
Service
1:00p.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave, Moline, IL 61265
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. My deepest sympathy on your loss. Jim was a good friend from the days of IH and Case IH.
Merle Loete
Friend
August 18, 2020