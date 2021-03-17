Menu
James H. Brown
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
201 E 4th Ave
Milan, IL

James H. Brown

June 16, 1930-March 14, 2021

MILAN-James H. Brown, 90, of Milan, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his home. Services will be private.

Jim was born on June 16, 1930 in Moline, IL, a son of Harry and Alice (Hoogerwerf) Brown. He was united in marriage to Peggy Jo Irwin on March 1, 1952.

Jim graduated from Reynolds High School in 1947 and proudly went on to serve his country in the US Navy aboard the USS Snowden. He retired from the Illinois State Police as Director of Emergency Communications in 1990 after 32 years, and was the owner of 2-Way Marine Radio, Milan.

Jim loved being on the water and cruising aboard the Seahorse with "mother". They enjoyed 18 years of cruising the Mississippi River from Rock Island to the Florida Keys. Some of Jim's happiest and proudest moments were times together with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Left to honor his name are his devoted wife of 69 years, Peggy; children, Michael (Teresa), Taylor Ridge; Randy, Taylor Ridge; Sheri (Jim Brokaw), Andalusia; Tamara (Dennis Kellner), Amelia Island, FL; 7 grandchildren, Dr. Rhonda (Chad) Sowards, Matt Brown, Scott (Brooke) Zeitler, Jamie (Phil) Ledbetter, Drew (Jessie) Zeitler, Tony (Sarah) Brown, Kendell (Lucas) DeWitt; 13 ½ great grandchildren, Trace, Ava, Claire, Thomas, Randi Jo, Owen, Alice, Bennett, Maverick, Madelyn, Lane, Isabella, Rhett, Baby girl DeWitt.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Tom; and grandson Tom Brown.

Memorials may be shared online at www.wheelanpressly.com.



Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
Peggy and family, we just learned of Jim's passing. So very sorry, you will be in our prayers.
Bill and Priscilla Morrison
March 29, 2021
I´m so sorry for the loss of your husband and father. I will miss seeing him walk down the hill to get his paper every morning. Please accept my sincere condolences and stop by to visit sometime soon. Love ya!!
Brenda
March 25, 2021
my sympathy to the entire family. Jim was a great guy and do kind. He and his family were a neighbor of mine for many years! Truly a wonderful family!
Sue Marx
March 18, 2021
Our hearts go out to the entire brown family we spent many wonderful years boating with Jim & Peggy and their entire family he was a great guy
Tony&carol McGinnis
March 17, 2021
