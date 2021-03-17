James H. Brown

June 16, 1930-March 14, 2021

MILAN-James H. Brown, 90, of Milan, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his home. Services will be private.

Jim was born on June 16, 1930 in Moline, IL, a son of Harry and Alice (Hoogerwerf) Brown. He was united in marriage to Peggy Jo Irwin on March 1, 1952.

Jim graduated from Reynolds High School in 1947 and proudly went on to serve his country in the US Navy aboard the USS Snowden. He retired from the Illinois State Police as Director of Emergency Communications in 1990 after 32 years, and was the owner of 2-Way Marine Radio, Milan.

Jim loved being on the water and cruising aboard the Seahorse with "mother". They enjoyed 18 years of cruising the Mississippi River from Rock Island to the Florida Keys. Some of Jim's happiest and proudest moments were times together with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Left to honor his name are his devoted wife of 69 years, Peggy; children, Michael (Teresa), Taylor Ridge; Randy, Taylor Ridge; Sheri (Jim Brokaw), Andalusia; Tamara (Dennis Kellner), Amelia Island, FL; 7 grandchildren, Dr. Rhonda (Chad) Sowards, Matt Brown, Scott (Brooke) Zeitler, Jamie (Phil) Ledbetter, Drew (Jessie) Zeitler, Tony (Sarah) Brown, Kendell (Lucas) DeWitt; 13 ½ great grandchildren, Trace, Ava, Claire, Thomas, Randi Jo, Owen, Alice, Bennett, Maverick, Madelyn, Lane, Isabella, Rhett, Baby girl DeWitt.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Tom; and grandson Tom Brown.

