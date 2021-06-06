James Castens

January 31, 1947-June 3, 2021

SILVIS-James Castens, 74, of Silvis, passed away Thursday, June 03, 2021, at his residence.

No services will be held. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline is assisting the family.

James was born on January 31, 1947, in Moline, the son of Albert and Yvonne (Brown) Castens. He married Juanita K. Schallow on December 16, 1968, at Zion Lutheran Church, East Moline. They were happily married 52 years.

Survivors include his, children, Tracy Castens, Scott (Julie) Castens, Troy (Holly) Castens; brother, Ron Castens; 6 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

