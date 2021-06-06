Menu
James Castens
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

James Castens

January 31, 1947-June 3, 2021

SILVIS-James Castens, 74, of Silvis, passed away Thursday, June 03, 2021, at his residence.

No services will be held. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline is assisting the family.

James was born on January 31, 1947, in Moline, the son of Albert and Yvonne (Brown) Castens. He married Juanita K. Schallow on December 16, 1968, at Zion Lutheran Church, East Moline. They were happily married 52 years.

Survivors include his, children, Tracy Castens, Scott (Julie) Castens, Troy (Holly) Castens; brother, Ron Castens; 6 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 6, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
