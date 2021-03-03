James O. Clark

December 7, 1933-March 1, 2021

KEITHSBURG-James O. Clark, 87, of Keithsburg passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 at Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.

Visitation is Thursday, March 4th from 1:00-2:00pm at Keithsburg Christian Church with services to follow at 2pm. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial will be in Greenmound Cemetery, Keithsburg. A Memorial fund will be established.

James was born December 7, 1933 the son of Clifford and Hulda Robbins Clark. He married Josie Whitehall September 25, 1952. She passed away in 1998. James was a teacher for close to 30 years, starting his career at Joy High School and later at the former Kirkwood and Yorkwood, while farming at the same time. After retirement he continued to substitute teach and later worked for Farm King in Monmouth for 10 years. James enjoyed gardening, woodworking, reading, cutting wood and going into the timber with his dog.

His family includes his significant other Phyllis Beverly; children Jeanie Clark Shaw, her significant other Rick Hoskins and Jeffrey Clark, his significant other Terri Copeland; grandchildren Jeremy (Jennifer) Shaw of Rock Island, Joseph (Shaunnessy) Shaw of Rock Island, Daniel (Tiffanie) Clark of Evergreen, CO, and Devin Clark of Warsaw, IN; great grandchildren Alexander, Peter, Owen, and Liam Shaw, and Kenzi Clark.

James was preceded in death by his wife Josie, parents, brothers Daniel and Gary and sisters Joyce and Myrna.

